IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 5th

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.