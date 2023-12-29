iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

