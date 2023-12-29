iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.20

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 862598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
