iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.20

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 862598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.