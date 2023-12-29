iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 81,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

