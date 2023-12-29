iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

