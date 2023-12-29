iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.89

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.89 and last traded at $116.59, with a volume of 24057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.62.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

