iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Stock Position Decreased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after buying an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $64.74.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

