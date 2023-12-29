iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.86

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $77.83, with a volume of 6599809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

