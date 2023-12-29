iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Lindenwold Advisors INC’s 9th Largest Position

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.6% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655,183 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 502,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,442. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

