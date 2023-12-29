iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.57 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

