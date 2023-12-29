iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 63,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 93,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 52,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 982,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.57 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

