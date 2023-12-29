iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 785,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,729 shares.The stock last traded at $62.01 and had previously closed at $61.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,971,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

