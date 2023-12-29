iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.13

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 316856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.