iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 1,157.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.