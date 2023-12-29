iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 1,157.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.