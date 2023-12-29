iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PICK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after acquiring an additional 153,390 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

PICK opened at $43.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

