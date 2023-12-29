iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWL stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

