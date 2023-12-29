iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.25

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 23547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

