iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $304.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

