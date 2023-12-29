iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.