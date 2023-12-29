iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.