iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,159. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

