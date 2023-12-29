iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 185,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 116,902 shares.The stock last traded at $127.12 and had previously closed at $126.76.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
