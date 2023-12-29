iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ITA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.61. The company had a trading volume of 402,412 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

