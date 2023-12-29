iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

