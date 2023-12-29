ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Short Interest Update

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ITEX Stock Performance
ITEX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. ITEX has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
ITEX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from ITEX’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.
About ITEX
ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITEX
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.