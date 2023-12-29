Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 or more for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.81 billion. Jabil also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.43-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $127.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

