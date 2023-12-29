Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 or more EPS.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.88.

NYSE:JBL opened at $127.95 on Friday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

