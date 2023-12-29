JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 120833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,606,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 506,588 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

