Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.76 million and $178,870.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.30 or 1.00057590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012349 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010815 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00196333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

