JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 128,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 130,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

