JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.75. 246,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,084. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.97.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.