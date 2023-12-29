JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 878 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises about 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LEN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.66. 188,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,309. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

