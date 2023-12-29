JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,836. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.86 and its 200-day moving average is $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.