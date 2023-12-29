JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Target stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.91. 608,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

