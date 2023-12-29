JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 3.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

KLAC stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

