JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 589,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,997. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.56.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

