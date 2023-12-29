JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,902. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,983 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

