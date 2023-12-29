JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

