JGP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after acquiring an additional 188,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,451,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 53,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,296. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.