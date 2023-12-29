JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,175,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. 101,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

