JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,433 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,433 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

