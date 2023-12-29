JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $293.82. 639,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,688. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.82 and a 200 day moving average of $262.76. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.