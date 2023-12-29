JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Adobe by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $594.27. 427,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,742. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $588.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.