John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

