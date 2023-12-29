JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.00

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.22), with a volume of 89412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.11. The company has a market cap of £70.53 million and a PE ratio of -1,633.33.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -8,333.33%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.