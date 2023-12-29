JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.392 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,632. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

