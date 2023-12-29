JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stake Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 5.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,835 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

