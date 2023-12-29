Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,360.8% in December

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 1,360.8% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Juva Life Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JUVAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Juva Life has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About Juva Life
