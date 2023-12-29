Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,360.8% in December

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 1,360.8% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Juva Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JUVAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Juva Life has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc acquires, owns, and operates in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors in California, the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Resale of Merchandise and Cannabis-Derived Products and Cultivation and Sale of Trim and Flowers. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

