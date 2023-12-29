Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of KAI opened at $284.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $288.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kadant by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

