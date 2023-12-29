Kate Stoney Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR) Stock

Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR – Get Free Report) insider Kate Stoney purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,142.86).
Horseshoe Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,949.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.19.
About Horseshoe Metals
